Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Gabriel Jesus, Fábio Vieira

It’s the off-season for all club competition, almost all of the international play currently being staged are just meaningless friendlies, so you know what that means? It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer rumors.
So with that in mind, let’s dive right in to the latest narratives surrounding Arsenal FC, with one deal done and another moving closer to completion. Let’s start with the latter, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.
Yes, Arsenal, ya’ll need Jesus. Or you could say that Jesus saves, or perhaps you’ve found Jesus. According to some reports, the 25-year-old Brazilian has already agreed in principle to move to north London.
Jesus, wanting regular first team football ahead of the World Cup, reportedly turned down Real Madrid and Juventus.
At this stage, it sounds likes the two big six clubs are hammering out the final transfer fee.
Now, on to the done deal. It’s confirmed. Fábio Vieira has joined Arsenal from Porto for €35m plus €5m add-ons.
It’s finally over the line, and official now, after the medical was passed this past Friday. I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is quoted as saying in an official club statement.
“Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play. We welcome Fabio and his family to our club and are looking forward to starting work with him ahead of the new season.”
??????? off ?
? Fabio Vieira: Behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/lJecl9Lltd
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 21, 2022
The Portugese attacking midfielder has signed a long-term deal with the north London club and he will wear the No. 21 shirt.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind