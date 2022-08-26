Arsenal FC Team News vs Fulham: Reiss Nelson, UEL Draw

Arsenal is sitting pretty on top of the Premier League table. The Gunners are a far cry from the shambolic start that they had to last season. Mikel Arteta is finally getting a tune out of his talented young squad.

This weekend the North London club faces West London rivals Fulham. And the Gunners love to play Fulham; particularly at home. Incredibly, Arsenal has lost none of their last 30 home fixtures against Fulham. A victory in this game week will see them match the English record, set by Blackburn’s run against Grimsby Town, which ended at 31.

Arsenal is looking for their fourth straight victory to start the season, but they won’t have it all their own way. Marco Silva’s Fulham has been impressive so far this season. The Cottagers sit in seventh place, having not tasted defeat since their return to the Premier League.

Fulham at Arsenal FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Aug 27, 5:30 pm local, Emirates Stadium

Google Result Probability: Arsenal victory 74% Draw 16% Fulham victory 10%

Watch: NBC

In case you missed it, Arsenal learned their grouping for the UEFA Europa League last night. Take a look at the draw below:

The Europa League Draw ? Which is the best group?#UEL | #UELdraw pic.twitter.com/ZIrxPMOrc8 — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) August 26, 2022

Now, on to the preview of the weekend fixture

Team News

It would be too simplistic, and frankly incorrect, to put the Gunners’ good start to the season down to them having a relatively small injury list. But small it is, with the Gunners missing just one player from their first team squad. And you wouldn’t exactly consider him a regular starter.

Reiss Nelson, a player on the fringes of the Arsenal squad, is the only one currently in the treatment room. And even his thigh problem doesn’t seem like a tremendous concern. Here is what gaffer Mikel Arteta had to say about Nelson’s injury.

“He felt something in training. We scanned it, and the doctor came with some bad news. It’s a muscular injury, and hopefully, he will be back soon.”

Other than that, the Gunners have a full-strength first-team squad to choose from.

Stueys Two Cents

If you have been listening to After Extra Time, you know that I am super high on Arsenal at the moment. The transfer committee has absolutely nailed their business in the transfer window, and it has left their squad in fantastic shape.

Fulham has been superb so far this season. Marco Silva is doing a tremendous job and they do not seem like the same relegation fodder we have seen in their recent spells in England’s top flight.

Two clubs in excellent form, in a London derby. This has the potential to be the match of the week.

