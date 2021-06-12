Welcome to the summer silly season! It’s time to take a spin through the latest churnings in the Arsenal FC transfer rumor mill. RB Leipzig right back Tyler Adams is being considered as a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin, who might be moving on from the Emirates club this summer.
That’s according to a report in The Athletic, which states that Arsenal and their manager Mikel Arteta have a true plan in place for the summer transfer window. The agenda apparently includes Adams, who has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, but remains a promising talent with loads of potential.
A homegrown product of the New York Red Bulls, Tyler Adams has benefited from the energy drink giant’s massive soccer network. This is not to dismiss his natural talent, however. Adams made his debut for NY’s Red Bull franchise in a friendly against then Premier League champions Chelsea FC.
He made an impact almost immediately, beating veteran Bosnian shot-stopper Asmir Begovic to score the second goal of that match. Having announced his arrival in that game, he was then on the radar for all of the major scouts in Europe to see. Adams is a critical part of a new golden generation for the United States Men’s National Team.
We haven’t even seen all of them playing together yet for the Stars and Stripes, but when we do, WOW! It’s going to be something.
That’s at the international level. At the club level, we’re now seeing Americans killing it for the European giants, the clubs that were in or were recruited to be in the Super League. You’ve got Christian Pulisic at Chelsea, Giovanni Reyna at Borussia Dortmund, Weston McKennie at Juventus and Sergino Dest at FC Barcelona.
They’re not just on the team, they’re first team regulars. Perhaps Tyler Adams makes the switch to Arsenal, and thus joins them. Welcome to a brave new world.
