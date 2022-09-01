Arsenal FC 2022 Summer Transfer Window Report Card

The summer transfer window is about to slam shut. As I write the hours are ticking by on deadline day as teams look to get last-minute deals over the line. With the circus of player movement about to end, we thought we would go through each major club’s business and grade them. First out of the blocks – Arsenal.

The Gunners went into this transfer window looking to build on an impressive second half of the 21/22 season. There was some dead weight to get out of the club, and the club had a logical strategy in the transfer market for incomings. A goal-scorer was imperative. After spending the better part of 2022 relying on the talented, but not quite top line Eddie Nketiah, an upgrade was required.

ADDITIONS ANALYSIS

Update: Arsenal are looking at a last minute deadline deal to sign midfielder Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. According to ESPN, Arsenal saw an opening bid of £20 million rejected on Thursday, and they have followed that up with an offer of around £23m.

Gabriel Jesus (Man City)

Gabriel Jesus looks like an inspired signing. Ever since he made the move to London he has looked like a perfect fit at Arsenal. He’s banging in the goals Mikel Arteta’s side missed so badly toward the end of last season. So far it seems a tremendous move for both player and club.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Man City)

Ukrainian National team captain Oleksandr Zinchenko was always a bit of a square peg in a round hole at Manchester City. A more than capable left back, his talents always seemed wasted playing there. More midfield time was a big motivating factor for his move. I am excited to see how he gets on as a midfielder in the EPL.

Mat Turner (NE Revolution)

This deal seemed like it took an eternity to go through. I spoke to Mat following the World Cup qualifier against Honduras in Minnesota back in February, and the deal was common knowledge then.

Regardless of that, it was a questionable decision by Turner. He is going to warm the bench with a World Cup approaching. Unless something catastrophic happens with Aaron Ramsdale.

Fabio Vieira (Porto)

The 22-year-old is a two time Portuguese champion already. If he can get fit, he could be an interesting point of difference in the Gunners midfield and attack.

Marquinhos (São Paulo)

The 19-year-old winger from the Brasileiro has huge wraps on him. Will he be another Gab Martinelli? Only time will tell.

Departures Discussion

Charlie Patino (Blackpool)

Highly rated talented. Treading the well-trodden path of a Championship loan to aid his development.

Bernd Leno (Fulham)

Was number two at Arsenal. Has moved to Fulham to be number two there. German shot stoppers best days are probably behind him at this point.

Nuno Tavares (Marseille)

Sent out on loan after one year in North London.It’s a long way back to the Gunners starting XI for the Portuguese at this point.

Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille)

Supremely arrogant, mildly talented. Not cut out for the top level of the game at this point. Good move.

Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray)

Not sure what happened here. Personally, I always thought he was a decent player. Guess that’s why I am not a football manager outside of my PC. Two consecutive loan moves followed by a move to Turkish side Galatasaray says more than I could ever write.

Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)

A great striker who gave five years of exemplary service before securing a move back home to Olympique Lyonnais. Sometimes football just gets it right.

Summation

A very good transfer window from Mikel Arteta, Edu and all involved in the Arsenal transfer committee. The strengthened weak spots in the squad whilst cutting free some dead wood. Injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny could force them back to the table on deadline day.

That’s the only thing that prevents them from getting the highest grade possible.

Grade: A

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He also co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

