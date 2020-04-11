All Transfer Rumor Arsenal FC Starting XI

It’s going to be awhile before we have a match to make a starting XI prediction for again, but at least we have plenty of transfer talk. There have been reports circulating that a June restart for the Premier League could be in the works, provided the most optimistic models relating to the coronavirus pandemic come to fruition.
Until then, we have transfer rumors, and they can get, I guess “tedious” is the word, very quickly. So we figured why not combine the elements of both and make a team of just players who are rumored to be going or leaving Arsenal FC.
Below the formation presentation, we’ll touch a bit more on each guy. Click the phrase near each footballer’s name where highlighted/hyperlinked for more on the transfer narrative.
Willian Aubameyang Coutinho
Ceballos
Aouar Soler
Magalhaes Smalling Stones Nunez
N/A
First off, there doesn’t seem to be any traction out there in regards to replacing Bernd Leno, so we don’t have a goalkeeper on our team.
There will be some additions made to the back line though, as it is the team’s weakest link. We start in the middle with the Manchester clubs. At City, John Stones may have fallen out of favor with Pep Guardiola and should he move on, then Arsenal could be a destination.
At United, Chris Smalling is on loan at AS Roma, and the Serie A side could be looking to extend him. If not, he might end up at the Emirates. Two more defenders who could be in play for a move to north London are Bilbao’s Unai Nunez and Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes.
Further up the field, Lyon’s Houssem Aouar is a man in demand, with Arsenal FC among the prospective suitors.
Loanee Dani Ceballos is reportedly not in the plan at Real Madrid, so Los Reyes del Europa will let him stay permanently at Mikel Arteta’s side, if they so desire. Meanwhile Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler is reportedly an Arsenal target.
In the front line, you have a three of Chelsea winger Willian (who is also drawing interest from Tottenham Hotspur), the potentially departing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Manchester United could be in the mix for him) and high-priced FC Barcelona man Philippe Coutinho.
