Arsenal FC 2021 Summer Transfer Window Report Card

An incredible summer transfer window is over. Whilst it was slow to get going due to the various international tournaments during June and July, it turned into one of the more wild rides in Premier League transfer window history.
It had everything from records being broken to legends returning home. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how the big six clubs of the Premier League fared this transfer window.
Arsenal Ins
Ben White (up to $70m), Martin Odegaard (up to $46m), Aaron Ramsdale (up to $41m), Takehiro Tomiyasu ($27m), Albert Smabi Lokonga (up to $26m), Nuno Tavares (up to $11m)
Arsenal spent and spent big time, but did they spend wisely? Really hard to say right now for sure, but it definitely doesn’t feel like it.
Arsenal Outs
Joe Willock (up to $35m), David Luiz (free), Willian (free), Hector Bellerin, Matteo Guendouzi, William Saliba, Lucas Torreira and Reiss Nelson all went out on loan.
Willian tore up his very lucrative contract to walk away. WOW! Think about all the money he left on the table, just so that he could leave. What does that say about life at the Emirates right now?
Analysis
They spent $221 million, more than any other Premier League club, and $35 million more than United, but are they that much better? Also, weren’t they claiming to be cash strapped before all this? Where did this money come from all of a sudden?
While the north London club did improve themselves, they also have a lot of improving that needed to be done, and still miles and miles to go.
Bottom Line
Hard to really get excited about this, as the club remains shambolic and the roster still filled with a lot of questions. This season is going to hurt, quite a bit (it already does, obviously) so Gunners fans should brace for impact. Yes, they went out and spent, but it was mostly on players that aren’t worth getting too excited about, mostly.
There is some talent here, but Mikel Arteta has still been a disaster hire.
Grade: D+
