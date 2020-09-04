Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Torreira, Ceballos, Partey, Aouar

Arsenal FC transfer talk today covers four players: one likely heading away, one closing in on a return (for another year on loan), and two on the top of the summer shopping wish list.
We start with the pending loan move for midfielder Dani Ceballos, as all the other transfer dominoes could fall into place once we see this deal closed. As we covered earlier this week, he’s set for a second loan spell from Real Madrid, but the Bernabeu does not wish to part with him on a permanent basis.
And that’s where the chain reaction could start, at least according to The Sun. The London based outlet claims that once Ceballos is finalized, Lucas Torreira will then be heading out the Emirates exit door. The destination? ACF Fiorentina, for an amount between £21-24 million.
Fiorentina are looking to pay in installments, £8 million this summer transfer window, £16m next summer. If it goes through, it would indeed be a short stint for Torreira, 24, who joined from Sampdoria in 2018. An outcast under Mikel Arteta, he made just 17 starts this past season.
Shipping out Torreira would then raise funds for the roster overhaul that Arteta wants to continue working on. With Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes already in the fold, we go next, or should we say back, to Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.
Back at the end of June/beginning of July, he was reportedly very close to finalizing his move to north London. Obviously, it didn’t happen, but Arsenal are said to be back in on their pursuit, and keen on Houssem Aouar again.
We refer to the famous “oracle of Arsenal,” David Ornstein, formerly of BBC and now with The Athletic.
He wrote: “Arsenal want to bring in Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey — he has a €50 million release clause — and conversations have taken place over the Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar.”
For more on Partey, and this transfer saga, check out this piece at Football.London.
For more on Aouar, who has been linked with the club for awhile already, go to this link at Give Me Sport.
