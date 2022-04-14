Arsenal Team News vs Southampton: Tomiyasu, Tierney, Partey

Arsenal heads to the south coast to take on Southampton this weekend in the Premier League. Arsenal’s Champions League qualification hopes have taken a real hit in recent weeks. After a tremendous run of form that had them near certainties to finish in the top four, the Gunners have hit a wall. They have lost three of their last four league games, scoring just twice in the process. Put simply, Arsenal’s top-four chances are on life support.
Things aren’t all sunshine and lollipops for Southampton at the moment either. The south coast club has been vulnerable to a walloping from time to time in recent seasons, and last weekend when was of those whallopings. Ralph Hassenhuttl’s men were 6-0 down well before the hour mark and only escaped a record defeat after Chelsea took their foot off the gas.
The Saints will be desperate to redeem themselves against one of the Premier League big boys this weekend.
Southampton vs Arsenal FYIs
When is it? Saturday, April 16 2022 3 PM Local Time
Where is it? St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
Who’s in form? Southampton (LWWWW) Arsenal (LLLDW)
What are the odds? Southampton (+295) Arsenal (-105) Draw (+260)
Team News
Arsenal has been hit with some injuries to crucial players in recent weeks. I am sure that hasn’t helped their Premier League form. Let’s take a look at who is missing from the Gunners’ side this weekend.
Takehiro Tomiyasu is the first name we will touch on here. Arsenal fans will remember his first half of the season fondly. He looked like a machine. Unfortunately, the machine needs a service due to overuse. His calf problems have blighted the second half of his debut campaign at Arsenal. He is not due back in first-team training until after this fixture.
Scottish left-back Kieren Tierney is out for the rest of the season, in what is a crushing blow to Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side. He had surgery sometime last week after he injured his knee in training and is a huge loss for the Gunners.
Thomas Partey is the last injury problem for Arsenal heading into this match-up. The Ghanain injured his right thigh in the fixture against Crystal Palace. Speaking to the media prior to his side’s match against Brighton last weekend, Mikel Arteta had this to say:
“It is a little bit ambiguous but he has a significant injury. We have to keep assessing him but he’ll be out for some weeks. He could be [back before the season ends].”
There are a few huge outs for the red side from North London. And they might be facing Southampton at the wrong time, following the Saint’s heavy defeat at the hands of Chelsea.
It makes for one of the more intriguing matches in the Premier League this weekend.
