Arsenal Team News vs Watford FC: Tomiyasu, Smith Rowe

The Hornets of Watford take on The Gunners of London this weekend in an intriguing Premier League clash.
Arsenal seems a team transformed compared to the Arsenal from the start of the season. Long gone are the calls for Mikel Arteta to be sacked. Instead of that Arsenal fans are calling for their team to hold their nerve as they look to claim the coveted 4th spot in the Premier League.
Last time out, The Gunners claimed a late, glorious victory against fellow European spot challengers 2-1. Club record signing Nicolas Pepe came on in the 70th to change the game and secure a vital three points.
Meanwhile, Watford was doing them a favor as well. Roy Hodgson’s men defensive display ensured a point against Manchester United. Not only was it crucial for Hodgson’s men and their battle against relegation, but it could also prove vital for this week’s opponents as the result saw one of the Gunners’ biggest rivals for that fourth spot drop points.
Watford vs Arsenal FYIs
When is it? Sunday, 6 March 2022 2 PM
Where is it? Vicarage Road, Watford
Who’s in form? Watford (LLWLD) Arsenal (LDWWW)
What are the odds? Watford (+550) Arsenal (-175) Draw (+300)
Premier League Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Starting XI Prediction: go here
Here’s all the news regarding injuries and suspensions for the North Londoners as they look to pick up three points away from home against Watford.
With no suspensions to touch on, let’s get straight into the injury situation.
First, we have Japanese right back Takehiro Tomiyasu. After finally making his comeback following a calf injury that had kept him out for some time, the luckless defender only went and injured his other calf.
It is not surprising that he would run into spoke injury issues when you consider the amount of game time Tomiyasu played at the beginning of the season.
Whilst he is not completely ruled out, he is facing an uphill battle in order to be fit for this one. The only other issue is English young gun, Emile Smith Rowe. After being conspicuous by his absence in the Gunners’ last match against Wolves, they later confirmed it he had contracted a case of the dreaded COVID-19.
Arsenal should clear him to play against Watford, but COVID can be tricky, so there are no guarantees he plays here.
The players unavailable are pretty light on here and Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta should be happy.
He has a mostly full-strength side to choose from in what will indeed be a crucial match.
I implore the management in rendering serious assistance to Mikel Arteta for him to achieve his aims by allowing him to sign quality players.