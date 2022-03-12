Arsenal Team News vs Leicester City: Tomiyasu, Smith Rowe

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners side will look to strengthen their grip on fourth place when they host Brendan Rodgers Leicester City in Premier League action this weekend. Arsenal will look to complete their first league double over the Foxes since 2015/16 following their 2-0 victory in October at the King Power Stadium.
Arsenal is a bogey side for Leicester City. Historically, they have only conceded more goals against Manchester United. Four Gunners have scored hat-tricks against Leicester, the last being Alexis Sanchez.
No side has scored more hat-tricks against any opponent since the Premier League’s inception. The North Londoners have put a woeful start to the season behind them to surge into contention for a top-four place. They have done this off the back of an incredible 10 game streak that has seen them pick up 25 of the 30 points on offer.
That puts them in truly elite company.
Some would even consider them favorites to finish in the highly coveted spot at this point.
Arsenal vs Leicester City FYIs
When is it? Sunday, 13 March 2022 4.30 PM.
Where is it? Emirates Stadium, London.
Who’s in form? Arsenal (DWWWW) Leicester City (LWWWW)
What are the odds? Arsenal (-200) Leicester City (+550) Draw (+350)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Starting XI Prediction: go here
As far as injuries and suspensions go, Arsenal is in pretty good shape.
Takehiro Tomiyasu is a 50/50 chance to play. After barely missing a match following his debut at the beginning of the season, the Japanese international has struggled to return from a calf injury. Portuguese right-back Cedric Soares has done an admirable job in his stead. Regardless, Gunners staff and fans alike are eagerly anticipating Tomiyasu’s return.
Elsewhere, Emile Smith Rowe is back in selection contention after missing the past week with COVID-19. The youngster has been a part of the youth revolution that has been credited with Arsenal’s uptick in form. He will be eager to get back to first-team action against Leicester City this weekend.
Victory here will go a long way to securing an unlikely fourth-placed finish for the Gunners. With the Arsenal squad in tip-top shape, Leicester City faces a tall order to stop the rampaging North Londoners.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
