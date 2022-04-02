Arsenal Team News vs Crystal Palace: Tomiyasu, Ramsdale, Saka

It’s North meets South in this London derby as Arsenal takes on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Mikel Arteta’s rejuvenated Arsenal side will look to maintain their stranglehold on fourth place when they face a Crystal Palace side led by Gunners’ legend Patrick Vieira. Arsenal’s turnaround in form has been nothing short of spectacular this season. After three matches, the Gunners found themselves rooted at the bottom of the Premier League table.
When combined with their previous season, where they failed to qualify for European competition for the first time in 25 years, there were loud calls for Mikel Arteta to be relieved of his duties. The Arsenal board will be grateful they didn’t heed those calls. They are now being paid back in spades, as Arteta and his youthful Gunners’ side look to be a lock for fourth place and the Champions League qualification that comes with it.
The less said about my pre-season prediction for Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side, the better. I had no faith in the legendary midfielder overseeing a massive rebuild of the Eagles. He has proved me wrong. I guess that’s why I am writing about football, while he actively participates in it.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal FYIs
When is it? Monday, April 4 2022 8 PM Local Time
Where is it? Selhurst Park, London
Who’s in form? Crystal Palace (DWWDW) Arsenal (WWWLW)
What are the odds? Crystal Palace (+300) Arsenal (+100) Draw (+240)
Team News
Let’s have a look at the injury and suspension news surrounding the Gunners’ first team heading into this one. Japanese right back Takehiro Tomiyasu has been struggling with issues in both his right and left calves for most of this calendar year. Tomiyasu was ever-present for the Gunners in the first half of this season and all signs point to him making a long-awaited comeback here against Crystal Palace.
The man being touted as the best English goalkeeper on an active roster right now is a major doubt for this clash. He missed the Gunners’ last victory over Aston Villa with a hip complaint. It was the same hip complaint that saw him withdraw from the England squad in the most recent international break. It is looking like the same hip injury will see him miss out in this London derby as well.
Yet another Gunner to withdraw from England duty was Bukayo Saka. Unfortunately, the young superstar tested positive for COVID and could not represent his country. Gunners fans will collectively hold their breath that Gunners’ medical staff will clear him to take part against the Eagles given his outstanding form at the moment.
It’s a mixed bag as far as injury news goes for Arsenal. They will hope to regain all their key players sooner rather than later in order to finish the season with a bang.
