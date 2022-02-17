Arsenal Team News vs Brentford: Tomiyasu, Leno, Martinelli

Arsenal host Brentford in a league clash at home for the first time since 1946. That match ended in a 2-2 draw. After the Bees’ shock victory on the opening weekend against The Gunners, Brentford has the opportunity to become the first promoted side to do the league double over Arsenal in almost 30 years.
It’ll be a tall order, though. Arsenal has an incredible home record against promoted sides. Since a 1-0 loss to newly-promoted Newcastle in 2010, the North Londoners boast a 32 match undefeated streak against promoted sides on their home turf.
Brentford is in free fall at the moment. They have registered just one league win in 2022 and are flirting dangerously with the lower regions of the Premier League table. If Thomas Frank can’t turn things around soon, the last weeks of the season could turn into a relegation scrap for the small London club.
Arsenal isn’t in substantial form either.
The Gunners have only collected four points from the last 12 on offer in the league.
Arsenal vs Brentford
When is it? Saturday 19th February, 3 PM
Where is it? Emirates Stadium, London
Who’s in form? Arsenal (LDLDW) Brentford (LLLLD)
What are the odds? Arsenal (-240) Brentford (+700) Draw (+360)
Here is the latest injury and suspension news for The Gunners.
After bizarrely picking up two yellow cards almost instantaneously in the victory over Wolves, young forward Gabriel Martinelli will miss out here. He will be a big out for Arsenal. Thankfully for Arsenal fans, he will only miss one match.
Japanese right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is a minor doubt for this one. He is on the road to recovery from his calf injury. He is training hard and might just make his return against The Bees.
Finally, backup ‘keeper Bernd Leno will probably miss out on the matchday squad after testing positive for COVID-19 just over a week ago. There was never any danger of him starting here, so he frees up a spot on the substitute’s bench.
Gab Martinelli is an absentee that will be hugely missed. The news is good for Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Bernd Leno was never likely to impact the result here. A real mixed bag of team news for The Gunners.
