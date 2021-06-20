Welcome to the summer silly season! It’s time to take a spin through the latest churnings in the Arsenal FC transfer rumor mill. Let’s jump right in with the club locking down one of their key players, defender Kieran Tierney, to a new long term deal.
The Scotsman, who returned from injury to feature in his side’s goalless draw with England on Friday, has reached agreement on a new five year extension, according to the Guardian. It’s a general agreement in principle, with the signing and then official announcement to transpire in coming weeks.
The 24-year-old, who moved over to Arsenal for £25 million from Scottish powerhouse Celtic in 2019, has been an integral part of manager Mikel Arteta’s plans when he’s been healthy.
The Guardian also covers the transfer narrative surrounding young attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. Arsenal have turned down an offer from Aston Villa for the 20-year-old youth system product, a deal that was believed to be worth in the region of £25 million.
ESR had a special breakout season, and although he’s contracted to the team until 2022/23, the Emirates club seeks to get his future further secure and locked down long term. Smith Rowe has been with the club since age 10, going out on loan twice, with Huddersfield Town and RB Leipzig.
Finally, goalkeeper is no doubt near the top of Arteta’s wish list this summer, and Freddie Woodman has been linked to the club a bit here and there. He’s also dropped hints about making an exit from his current club, Newcastle United, so perhaps this is the play here that the north London club wants to make.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind