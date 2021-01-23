Three Players Who Could Still Move this January Transfer Window

The transfer window is open for eight more days and although the market is quieter than normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, there are still some big names that could switch clubs this January.
The Premier League is where we are going to focus, and as always, there has been plenty of action on the transfer front with Mesut Ozil finally leaving Arsenal for a new challenge in Turkey with Fenerbahce. In addition to Ozil, here are some more household names that could be wearing new club colours by the time the window shuts on the 1st of February.
Martin Odegaard
A few years ago Martin Odegaard was regarded as the hottest young property in world football, and lived up to that by joining Real Madrid.
It’s not quite worked out as either party would have liked since then, and although Odegaard has enjoyed a couple of successful loan spells, his time in a Real Madrid shirt has been very limited. Another loan move could be on the cards this January after the 22-year-old made a request to the Madrid hierarchy, a move that has allowed Arsenal to make an official approach for the Norwegian international.
It’s believed that Arsenal are fairly confident in landing their man and have already begun work on cutting their wage bill in order to make a considerable contribution towards Odegaard’s wages.
Danny Ings
He has already had one taste of the big time with Liverpool, but after a fairly serious injury, Danny Ings is hoping to get another shot at Champions League football.
Currently with Southampton, the English striker netted 25 times last season and is already averaging a goal every other game this term, with eight goals from 16 appearances so far.
Those kinds of statistics are few and far behind in European football, which is why a plethora of clubs are sniffing around for the 28-year-old. Ings himself has reportedly held off signing a new deal with the Saints, with Tottenham Hotspur the most likely club to try and secure his services in January.
David Alaba
Despite only just really reaching his footballing peak in terms of age, David Alaba has long been regarded as one of the best footballers in Europe. The 28-year-old has been at Bayern Munich for the last 13 years and although he normally operates as a left back, his versatility means he’s equally adept in midfield, a trait that he developed during his time under Pep Guardiola.
Europe’s giant clubs have always shown interest in the Austrian international, and with him being out of contract at the end of the season, many of those sides are more interested now than ever before in trying to seal a deal.
Liverpool were the first to show a genuine intent to sign the full back, but now Real Madrid have emerged as the front runners after offering Alaba a lucrative contract that is believed to have bettered the £13m-a-year deal that Bayern put on the table to make him stay.
Although a deal could be struck this month, it’s likely to include Alaba joining, which club he chooses, in the summer when the current season comes to an end.
