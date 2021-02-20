Arsenal Team News vs Manchester City: Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney

Arsenal welcome Manchester City to the Emirates on Sunday as they return to Premier League action. The North London club had a morale boosting win over Leeds United last week and that will hold them in good stead heading into this very tough clash.
With other teams moving ahead of them in the standings, it is important that the hosts get another win under their belt; lest they fall out of the top four race altogether.
Team News: Manchester City
It will be a big blow for the Emirates club to be without midfielder Thomas Partey. Having suffered another injury last week, it is thought that the midfielder will be out for two weeks at least.
The good news is that Kieran Tierney is in line to start on Sunday, having gotten some minutes under his belt on Thursday. Having the Scot back is a big boost for the Gunners and he should make them a much stronger team.
Mikel Arteta, who was earlier part of the City set up, knows exactly what his players will be up against. Despite his knowledge, it’s not going to make the game any easier for the hosts. The league leaders are going to put out a strong team and if Arsenal are to get anything from this game, it will be a huge bonus for them.
What the Emirates side has to do is focus on making sure their counterattacks amount to something productive. It is not likely that they will have a lot of the ball, so they must take advantage of whatever possession they do get.
There are some players for the Gunners who are capable of hurting City, such as youngster Bukayo Saka. If these attackers can get into good positions and feed the forwards, a goal is going to come sooner or later.
Arsenal need to think about their own strengths rather than what their opponent can do. Getting a win is important as they are losing ground in the fight for European football. It will be a fascinating encounter on Sunday and if the Gunners come out on top, it will give them a massive boost for the rest of the season.
