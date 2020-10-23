Thomas Partey Hailed as ‘brilliant’ in Win over Rapid Wien

Arsenal got their Europa League campaign off on the right start with a win over Austrian side Rapid Wien on Thursday night and Mikel Arteta was especially impressed with one player in particular. The North London club went a goal down after a mistake from Bernd Leno but rallied to win 2-1. Quickfire goals from David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ensured that the Emirates club left with the three points.
One notable inclusion in the team was the deadline day arrival from Atletico Madrid.
Making his first start, Thomas Partey left his imprint on the match and played an important part in protecting the defence and setting up the attack.
This was noted by the manager as well who made it a point to praise him after the game. Arteta praised the midfielder, and said there’s plenty more to come. Arteta said, according to Sky Sports:
“I think he was fantastic tonight and there is much more to come from him obviously.
“He needs his team-mates around him, it’s not about him. With the price we paid for him and the profile of him, he’s going to have a lot of people looking at him every single game.
“But it’s about the structure we have as a team, the flow, the unity and cohesion we have in the team, and he’s one piece of that and hopefully a big piece.”
The Ghanaian midfielder has a crucial role to play this season. His profile is one of a player that the North London club have not had for some time. Having this sort of a presence in midfield will give them more control over games.
Partnered with Mohamed Elneny on Thursday, the new signing kept going up and down the pitch. He was everywhere and that was causing Rapid Wien some major problems. The Gunners will now have to focus on the Premier League as they host Leicester City on Sunday. This will be a tough game and it is likely that Thomas Partey will make his first Premier League start in that one.
Also, it will be interesting to see if the manager goes with two or three central midfielders. If it is the latter option, we could get to see the Ghanaian along with Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos. That would be a tremendous combination capable of doing a lot.
They offer flexibility and physicality that will allow the Gunners to break down the opposition defence. Thursday was an encouraging start and an exciting peek into what is to come.
