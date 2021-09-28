Arsenal, France Legend Thierry Henry Joins CBS Sports

The leading scorer in both Arsenal and France history, Thierry Henry, has joined CBS Sports and Paramount+ for their UEFA Champions League coverage.
The Frenchman, World Cup champion and three-time FWA Footballer of the Year will begin his pundity/analyst work with the network tomorrow. “Thierry Henry is one of the greatest players of all time, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our UEFA Champions League coverage,” said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports.
“Thierry brings an elite level of knowledge, experience and authority to complement our already outstanding studio team. He makes his debut at an exciting time this week with our strong lineup of studio programming and matches across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.”
Thierry Henry has worked as an analyst with Sky TV and currently serves as an assistant for the Belgian National Team.
CBS/Paramount+ Champions League schedule this week All times ET
Tuesday, Sept. 28
|
Ajax vs. Be?ikta?
|
12:45 PM
|
Paramount+
|
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Inter Milan
|
12:45 PM
|
Paramount+
|
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TODAY
|
2:00 PM
|
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
|
THE GOLAZO SHOW
|
3:00 PM
|
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
|
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City
|
3:00 PM
|
Paramount+
|
RB Leipzig vs. Club Brugge
|
3:00 PM
|
Paramount+
|
Porto vs. Liverpool
|
3:00 PM
|
Paramount+
|
AC Milan vs. Atlético Madrid
|
3:00 PM
|
Paramount+
|
Borussia Dortmund vs. Sporting CP
|
3:00 PM
|
Paramount+
|
Real Madrid vs. Sheriff
|
3:00 PM
|
Paramount+
|
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TODAY
|
5:00 PM
|
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, Sept. 29
|
Atalanta vs. Young Boys
|
12:45 PM
|
Paramount+
|
Zenit vs. Malmö
|
12:45 PM
|
Paramount+
|
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TODAY
|
2:00 PM
|
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
|
THE GOLAZO SHOW
|
3:00 PM
|
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
|
Bayern Munich vs. Dynamo Kyiv
|
3:00 PM
|
Paramount+
|
Benefica vs. Barcelona
|
3:00 PM
|
Paramount+
|
Manchester United vs. Villareal
|
3:00 PM
|
Paramount+
|
Salzburg vs. LOSC
|
3:00 PM
|
Paramount+
|
Wolfsburg vs. Sevilla
|
3:00 PM
|
Paramount+
|
Juventus vs. Chelsea
|
3:00 PM
|
Paramount+
|
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TODAY
|
5:00 PM
|
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
He co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
