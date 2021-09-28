Arsenal, France Legend Thierry Henry Joins CBS Sports

September 28, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

thierry henry

The leading scorer in both Arsenal and France history, Thierry Henry, has joined CBS Sports and Paramount+ for their UEFA Champions League coverage.

The Frenchman, World Cup champion and three-time FWA Footballer of the Year will begin his pundity/analyst work with the network tomorrow. “Thierry Henry is one of the greatest players of all time, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our UEFA Champions League coverage,” said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports.

thierry henry

“Thierry brings an elite level of knowledge, experience and authority to complement our already outstanding studio team. He makes his debut at an exciting time this week with our strong lineup of studio programming and matches across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.”

Thierry Henry has worked as an analyst with Sky TV and currently serves as an assistant for the Belgian National Team.

CBS/Paramount+ Champions League schedule this week All times ET

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Ajax vs. Be?ikta?

12:45 PM

Paramount+

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Inter Milan

12:45 PM

Paramount+

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TODAY

2:00 PM

Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

THE GOLAZO SHOW

3:00 PM

Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City

3:00 PM

Paramount+

RB Leipzig vs. Club Brugge

3:00 PM

Paramount+

Porto vs. Liverpool

3:00 PM

Paramount+

AC Milan vs. Atlético Madrid

3:00 PM

Paramount+

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sporting CP

3:00 PM

Paramount+

Real Madrid vs. Sheriff

3:00 PM

Paramount+

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TODAY

5:00 PM

Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

thierry-henry

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Atalanta vs. Young Boys

12:45 PM

Paramount+

Zenit vs. Malmö

12:45 PM

Paramount+

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TODAY

2:00 PM

Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

THE GOLAZO SHOW

3:00 PM

Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

Bayern Munich vs. Dynamo Kyiv

3:00 PM

Paramount+

Benefica vs. Barcelona

3:00 PM

Paramount+

Manchester United vs. Villareal

3:00 PM

Paramount+

Salzburg vs. LOSC

3:00 PM

Paramount+

Wolfsburg vs. Sevilla

3:00 PM

Paramount+

Juventus vs. Chelsea

3:00 PM

Paramount+

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TODAY

5:00 PM

Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.

He co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Filed Under: Arsenal, Football/Soccer

Speak Your Mind