Arsenal Reportedly Join Liverpool in Thiago Alcantara Pursuit

One of the biggest names linked with a potential move to Liverpool FC this summer transfer window is Bayern Munich central midfielder Thiago Alcantara. At the end of last month some reports even went so far as to say that Anfield had already agreed to personal terms with the 29-year-old Spanish international.
Well, not so fast, as the Daily Mail reports Arsenal are now interested in potentially pursuing Alcantara as well. However, the £23 million asking price is potentially too high for both clubs.
At 29, and in a position to command high wages, the price seems a little steep for the two Premier League big six clubs. And right now, Bayern, set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final in a matter of hours, are not in prime bargaining position here.
Bayern have to cash in now, or risk losing him on a free next year as Alcantara is in the final 12 months of his current deal. Additionally, Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed last month that the midfield man wants out of Bavaria.
There are certainly some obstacles here towards the Gunners getting this deal over the line. Not only does the Emirates club need for the price to come, but they also need, as the Mail points out, “for the likes of Lucas Torreira and Mohamed Elneny to leave.”
So if the North London club can get rid of some deadwood, and in the process procure some additional funds, this transfer could indeed happen.
