Arsenal FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton

Arsenal get ready to host Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday night. How will injuries and suspensions affect the team selection?
The North London club succumbed to a defeat at the hands of Burnley on Sunday and have had a terrible month, or so, in the League. They will want to change that run of form, but they will come up against a tough Saints side that are riding high on confidence.
There are a few injury and suspension concerns that the Gunners will have to deal with. Thomas Partey and David Luiz are doubtful for this game as they are recovering from an injury and adding to this, both Granit Xhaka and Hector Bellerin are suspended for Wednesday.
That will mean some reshuffling will be done to the team. They are likely to stick with their 4-2-3-1 formation and Bernd Leno will be starting in goal. Ainsley Maitland-Niles will be brought in to replace Bellerin.
Kieran Tierney will start on the other flank. Rob Holding and Gabriel will continue to hold on to their places in the centre of the defence.
With Xhaka suspended, Dani Ceballos will come back into the team. He will be alongside Mohamed Elneny. Creativity has been a problem for the Gunners and the Spaniard will be tasked with providing some incisive passes that will need to break the Southampton press.
The return of Nicolas Pepe is a big boost for the Emirates club as his skill and pace out wide will be needed to break down the Saints. With him starting on the right wing, it gives Willian the opportunity to start in a more central role. That would see Alexandre Lacazette drop to the bench.
Bukayo Saka will continue to hold his place on the left wing as the youngster has been one of the few bright lights this season.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the line again and the forward is really in need of a goal right now. Arsenal are in much better shape when he is in form so Arteta will be hoping that this is the game where things turn around for him.
The Gunners need to believe that they can get the win and must approach this game with confidence.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Southampton (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Mohamed Elneny, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Willian, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick AubameyangPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind