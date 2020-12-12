Arsenal FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley

Arsenal return to Premier League action as they take on Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. How many changes, from the side he fielded in the Europa League in midweek, will Mikel Arteta make to his starting XI?
The North London club will want to replicate their European form which saw them win all of their group stage games. Domestically, things have been the total opposite, as they currently languish in 15th place, thanks to their patchy form.
There are a couple of players who will be absent for this game and one of them is Thomas Partey who re-aggravated an injury against Tottenham. The other player to miss out is Nicolas Pepe, who will be serving the last of his three-match suspension.
The Gunners are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation once again, with Bernd Leno returning to goal.
In the defence, we will see the familiar faces of Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin as the full backs. In the centre, it will be the Brazilian duo of David Luiz and Gabriel.
Despite his midweek heroics, Mohamed Elneny will drop to the bench on Sunday.
It will be Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka who will take their place in the middle of the pitch. Burnley are a tough team to break down and it will be upon them to help the attackers do this.
The midfield trio ahead of them will see Willian and Bukayo Saka take their place on the wings. Their passing range will play a huge role in getting them closer to goal. Alexandre Lacazette will once again play a hybrid role as the attacking midfielder, who also doubles up as the supporting striker.
All three will try to support the captain and centre forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The striker has not been getting the goals lately and that must change. One way of doing this is to give him better service. Arsenal can beat Burnley if the wingers and Lacazette are able to let Aubameyang have the ball in dangerous areas.
The Gunners need to start winning games soon and Sunday is a good place to get started.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Burnley (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Willian, Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick AubameyangPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
