Arsenal FC Team News Ahead of North London Derby

Arsenal get ready for the North London derby on Sunday where they will welcome their rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates. Let’s preview.
The Gunners have built some momentum with a win on Thursday in the Europa League. However, it will be a completely different challenge against Spurs on Sunday. If Mikel Arteta’s men can get a win, it will provide a highlight to what has been a pretty down Premier League season.
Tottenham at Arsenal FYIs
Team News: Tottenham Arsenal
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Arsenal
There was only one injury worry for the Emirates club from last week and that was the fitness of Emile Smith-Rowe. It was good to see the Englishman back playing again as that makes this team that much stronger.
More good news for the club in that there are no injuries or suspensions to be worried about, meaning a full-strength squad is available to Arteta. We might be seeing some squad rotation given that the Gunners played their last game not too long ago.
When these sides met the last time, it proved to be a comfortable win for the visitors (or who were obviously the hosts, as it was the reverse fixture). They set up perfectly to thwart what the Emirates club intended to do. Having players in great form is something Spurs really have going for them right now.
They will be looking to Harry Kane and Heung-min Son among others to inspire another victory in this heated rivalry. But if the hosts want to get the three points, they must focus more on what they can do well. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe and of course, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will have to put in their best performances.
We have seen that Arteta is capable of getting his team to play well in high profile games. If they manage to cut out mistakes and play their natural game, Spurs will find it difficult to keep a clean sheet.
Arsenal have been up and down domestically, but a win on Sunday would propel them to launch one last fight for the European spots. There is a lot riding on this game, which should make it an entertaining one. If the Gunners are fluid, focused and clinical, it should help Arteta get the better of Jose Mourinho.
