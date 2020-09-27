Arsenal Team News vs Liverpool FC: Kieran Tierney, David Luiz

Arsenal will be welcoming an important defender back into the mix when they take on defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Monday night. The North London club will be confident going into this game, this weekend’s headliner fixture in the Premier League, after achieving wins in every match they have played thus far on the young season.
However, this will be their toughest challenge yet this season in the form of the Reds. It’s going to be a much bigger challenge than the Reds side we saw in the Community Shield.
For the Liverpool team news go here, for the Liverpool starting XI prediction go here, for the Arsenal starting XI prediction go here.
There are long-term injuries in defence with Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari all still out. One welcome sight from the Leicester game was seeing David Luiz in the starting lineup after recovering from his neck injury.
He will be crucial for the North Londoners to build their attack out from the back.
Elsewhere, Kieran Tierney has recovered from a niggle and he will be a major fitness boost going into this game. The versatile Scottish defender has been an integral part of the squad and getting him back for the game would give Mikel Arteta some defensive impetus.
Though the clubs already met in the Community Shield last month, this will be a completely different ballgame. It will be much more intense game with the London side hungry to show the champs what they are really made of.
If they can come away with a positive result, it would be a massive shot in the arm to this season.
There is confidence brewing in the Gunners camp about 20/21 and this will be a good chance to truly show off their credentials. Dealing with players such as Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be tough, but Arteta’s side will have to live up to the challenge.
Another challenge for the Emirates club will come from the Reds new arrival, Thiago. His skill on the ball and incredible passing range will be the key to what Liverpool wants to do in this one.
Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos should be on the alert and make sure not to give him too much space.
One source of optimism for Arsenal supporters is this- their team has done well against the big boys recently. Arteta is sure to have a smart game plan up his sleeve that will look to nullify the threat of Jurgen Klopp’s men. It promises to be an intriguing encounter and a win on Monday would be one of the most significant victories this season.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Midfield must be the support for our victory with Muhammad elineny,nails will be needful in Monday night football arteta must know that this is bigger than just a run but trophies legacy and records