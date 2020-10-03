Arsenal Team News vs Sheffield United: Mustafi, Smith-Rowe

Arsenal have no major injury concerns ahead of Sheffield United’s visit to the Emirates this weekend, and they could have a centre-back returning to training soon.
The North London club come into this game on the back of a win in the Carabao Cup over Liverpool. The penalty shootout go them through to the quarterfinals of the competition, where they will be taking on Manchester City.
In terms of injuries, the good news is that there are no new issues for Mikel Arteta to deal with, apart from those who are already out long term: Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari etc.
Another bit of good news is that Shkodran Mustafi is already doing light ball work and could be back in training soon. Emile Smith-Rowe should be back in training this week, while Calum Chambers is also scheduled to get into action over the next couple of weeks.
Sunday brings a different challenge as the Emirates club welcome Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United in. They are a strong side who pass the ball around very well and that is sure to cause problems. The visitors have not had made a good start to their League campaign, having lost all three so far.
As for the Gunners, getting their League season back on track will be the priority. They must put the Liverpool defeat from last weekend behind them and focus on the next game. If they want to make a run for the Champions League spots, it is important to win games such as this.
Though the task will be tough on Sunday, Arsenal have enough quality to get the job done. If they can be defensively solid like they were on Thursday, they could come away with all three points.
