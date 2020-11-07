Arsenal FC Team News against Aston Villa: Reiss Nelson

Arsenal welcomes Aston Villa to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday for a Premier League fixture and they could be without one of their wingers for the game. The North London club are in a good run of form, having won three straight games in all competitions.
Getting a win here will put them one step closer to the top-four as they continue their ambitious climb up the table.
The team news is looking good as they have no new injury problems.
The one doubt is the availability of Reiss Nelson who missed out on the midweek Europa League game. This is, of course, in addition to long-term absentees such as Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli. But apart from this, the squad will be fit and ready to go.
A victory over Manchester United last weekend was a hugely important result for the season. It gave the Gunners the confidence this season that they can get a win against top clubs. Their opposition on Sunday have stuttered a bit, after an amazing start to the season which saw them beat the defending Premier League champions Liverpool 7-2.
It is a good opportunity for the Emirates club to put some points on the table and they have the players to get the job done. However, Villa also have some dangerous players, with Jack Grealish being the biggest threat the Gunners will have to account for. Mikel Arteta will task both Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny the job of marking the Englishman to reduce his influence on the game.
Despite Villa losing two consecutive games in the League, they will still provide a big challenge for Arsenal. The Gunners will need to be at their best in order to get the win on Sunday.
The players are in good form and playing with a sense of freedom. Arteta will be hoping that their run of wins continues into the international break.
