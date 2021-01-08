Arsenal FC Team News vs Newcastle United (FA Cup)

Arsenal start their defence of the FA Cup on Saturday as they get ready to take on Newcastle United. How is the team news looking like for them ahead of this match? (For our starting XI prediction go here)
The Gunners have had a mini transformation lately, after their tough start to the season. They have won their last three games and are looking like a completely different team right now. With a squad full of confidence, they will be looking forward to potentially beating the visitors from up north.
As far as the team news is concerned, there is some good news for the North London club. They will have Thomas Partey and Gabriel back in the team. Although the latter has been declared fully fit, it remains to be seen whether or not the defender is match fit.
Having these two players back and available for selection will give manager Mikel Arteta a lot of options to play around with. There are different combinations that can be tried out in midfield as well as defence.
It puts the Emirates club in a much stronger position for the rest of the season. It is important that the Gunners do not get complacent against their opponents here. The Magpies have some players who can cause a lot of danger, such as Allan Saint-Maximin.
If the defence is not on their toes, they may well be hurt by the visitors.
What the hosts need to focus on in this one is moving the ball quickly, the way they have managed to do in their last three games. The introduction of Emile Smith-Rowe has changed the way the team is able to build its attacks.
There is a speed to the way the players move the ball now and that will be useful when dealing with a team such as Newcastle. If the hosts show what we have seen in their recent win streak, it will be very difficult for the team from Tyneside to keep up.
Arsenal are getting into a nice groove lately that they will want to keep going for as long as possible. And the FA cup presents a great opportunity for them to win some silverware, and that alone should be enough motivation for the players.
Arteta will be confident that his players can get the win on Saturday.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
