Arsenal FC Team News vs Leicester City: Mesut Ozil

Arsenal have no new injuries to worry about ahead of their home game against Leicester City on Tuesday, as Mesut Ozil remains the only player who still remains a doubt.
Going into this game, it is crucial for the Emirates club to continue their winning run as they look to mount a late charge to get into the Champions League. They scored a hugely significant 2-0 win against Wolves, who are in sixth place, and this will give the players the required confidence they need going into the clash against Leicester, who sit in third place.
With five more games remaining in the season, the North London club are currently six points behind fifth-placed Manchester United and would need to take maximum points out of their remaining games to stand a chance of making it back into Europe’s elite competition.
Arsenal have revealed the team news going into Tuesday’s game. For our Arsenal starting XI prediction go here.
In goal, we will continue to see Emiliano Martinez with Bernd Leno basically ruled out for the season.
The other absentees are the injured Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers, who are out for the long term.
Getting back to the aforementioned Mesut Ozil, the German will be assessed ahead of the game as he still suffers from a sore back.
The good news for manager Mikel Arteta was that there were no new injury scares from the Wolves game. One player that he would have liked to make use of is Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli, who recently signed a new contract. He is unfortunately out for the season, but his absence will give players like Reiss Nelson a chance to prove their worth.
This game will have a big impact on where Arsenal end up in the league table. With Manchester City potentially being banned from next season’s Champions League, a fifth-place finish would be enough, but that is where Manchester United currently are as they hold a six-point lead over the Gunners.
Beating Leicester would be a major step in the right direction and show the other teams that the Gunners cannot be counted out just yet. Arteta will be pleased with the way his players took care of the Wolves game and he will be hoping for more of the same.
We might see the same players who played on Saturday, but the manager does have a good option here when it comes to rotating his squad too.
