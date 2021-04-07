Arsenal Team News vs Slavia Prague (Europa League): Luiz, Tierney

Arsenal continue their quest for silverware as they host Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday. The Gunenrs have been pretty comfortable in dispatching their opponents in this competition so far, but Slavia have already beaten some big teams in this tournament, so the hosts must not get complacent in facing the Czech side.
Gunners central defender David Luiz has undergone treatment to his injured right knee, and it has been said that this will keep him out for a few weeks. Given that timeline, he may not return to action this season.
Also, Kieran Tierney had to be subbed off with an injury on Saturday and it is not known as to when the defender will be returning.
But there is good news for the hosts with the trio of Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka and Emile Smith-Rowe all returning to training. They missed the game against Liverpool and their absence was visible in the way the team played, so having them back is a big boost.
Despite the quality of the clubs left in the competition, this is a great opportunity for the North Londoners to get their hands on a trophy. In Europe, Arsenal has much been better than when compared to their domestic showings. If they can keep the ball and use it like we have seen them do, the first leg of this tie should be a success.
Slavia will not make it easy for the hosts, but the likes of Saka and Nicolas Pepe will be looked upon to provide the cutting edge with their pace and creativity.
Not letting the visitors get an away goal here would also prove to be vital, for when heading into the second leg later.
Arsenal have the talent to win it all, but what they need is a disciplined performance each and every time out. They have attackers who can cause havoc and getting them on the ball regularly is a winning strategy. The Emirates club will look to put out a strong team and steer the tie in their favour.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind