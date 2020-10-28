Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction, Team News vs Dundalk

Arsenal host Irish side Dundalk in the Europa League and there are now doubts over the availability of two important players. How will this affect the starting eleven?
The North London club lost to Leicester City over the weekend and will want to respond with a win here. A victory on Thursday will put them in sheer control of their Europa League group. And with a trip to Manchester United on Sunday, how many changes will Mikel Arteta be making?
That will depend on the fitness of both David Luiz and Bukayo Saka. Both had to be substituted against Leicester after suffering a knock. With them being assessed ahead of Dundalk, it is doubtful they will play. Chances are that neither will be risked.
The Emirates club are likely to go with a 3-4-3 formation which gives them a lot of flexibility. In goal, Bernd Leno should be given a rest and it could be a debut for Alex Runarsson. With Luiz a doubt, it will be a start for Shkodran Mustafi and he will be paired up alongside Gabriel and Sead Kolasinac.
The Bosnian will come in place of Kieran Tierney and slot in as that hybrid centre back/full back.
The quartet ahead of them will also see changes as both Hector Bellerin and Bukayo Saka will make way for Cedric and Ainsley Maitland-Niles. It is important to rotate the squad for ensuring that players stay fit.
As for the midfield duo, it will be the same one that took to the field against Rapid Wien. Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny will form the pivot that will be looking to give the Gunners control in the midfield.
In attack, senior players are likely to be rested, in order to give the youngsters a chance. Both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be on the bench. They will be replaced by Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson.
The latter hasn’t been afforded many opportunities this season, but Thursday should see him start.
On the right flank, it will be Nicolas Pepe providing some much-needed trickery and pace. Despite the changes in the team, Arsenal will be confident of getting another win in the Europa League.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Dundalk (3-4-3):
Alex Runarsson, Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel, Sead Kolasinac, Cedric Soares, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Nicolas Pepe, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson
Comments
I think is okey like that, Thais first are capable if taking all 3 point.
not bad line we can get 3points