Arsenal Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal will be at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday night. Will they be able to continue their winning streak against their London rivals?
In midweek, the North London club advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a two-nil win over Newcastle United. That extended their winning streak to four matches, and the Gunners will be favored to make it five against Palace.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be happy that he can call upon two important players back into the team.
Both Gabriel and Thomas Partey are available for selection and may play a part in this game. One player who won’t be a part of the squad is Gabriel Martinelli, who injured himself during the warmup of the Newcastle match.
We will once again see the Gunners line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Bernd Leno in goal. Gabriel will straight away slot into the centre of defence and will be partnered with Rob Holding.
As for the full backs, it will be Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin.
Both of them are crucial to any success that the Emirates club will have in this one. The Scot in particular has been in amazing form and will look to contribute on both ends once again here.
Though Partey is available, it is more likely that the midfielder will just be eased back into the team. This means starts for Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka. The Gunners played much better against Newcastle after the introduction of the Swiss midfielder and he, along with Ceballos, will once again look to set the tempo in the centre of midfield.
Two of the main reasons for the North London club’s winning streak have been the performances of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe. Both of them will be starting alongside captain Pierre-Emile Aubameyang, who finally scored again in the FA Cup competition, and he will hope this gets him going again.
Alexander Lacazette looks to have rediscovered his touch and will be leading the line for Arsenal. The Frenchman has been among the goals and will look to keep that run of form going. If the Gunners play like they have in their last four games, there is no reason why they wouldn’t be able to get another win.
Arsenal Predicted Starting XI Against Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre LacazettePowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
The best partnership at the defenceman is holding and mari
Hello Admin,
I got your contact from a Google search.
Myself Robin D’Cruz I am a Outreach Blogger at OLM Digital Agency,
I see that you publish some really great contents;
I need sponsored, guest post ,Link insertion on your website, I’m also ready to pay for the Guest post.
Topics and articles will be according to your guidelines and terms when you will provide for us to convince our clients to place orders on your site!
If you like my proposal then I would be happy to discuss more the turn around time, rate cards etc in the next mail.
I am looking forward to working with you & make a long-term business relationship with you.
Thanks in advance!
Robin
MARI SHOULD START ALONG SIDE MAGR