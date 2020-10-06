2020 Arsenal FC Summer Transfer Window Report Card

Arsenal came into this season on the back of a record-breaking 14th FA Cup win and qualification to the Europa League. They have added the Community Shield trophy this season and have started the season brightly.
This improvement has been aided by the moves they made in the transfer window. Let us have a closer look now at what they did and didn’t do in this transfer market.
Incomings:
- Pablo Mari
- Cedric Soares
- Willian
- Gabriel
- Alex Runarsson
- Thomas Partey
- Dani Ceballos (Loan)
Outgoings:
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan
- Emiliano Martinez
- Lucas Torreira (Loan)
- Matteo Guendouzi (Loan)
- Konstantinos Mavropanos (Loan)
Arsenal Team Needs Addressed:
The major concern for the North London club was to improve the quality of the defence and midfield. They have done well in this regard bringing in Gabriel, Willian and most importantly Thomas Partey. The signing of the Ghanaian from Atletico Madrid was a true statement of intent from the club. Another crucial transfer for the midfield was the return of Dani Ceballos.
Another big positive was keeping hold of team captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who signed a new long term contract. Getting talented youngster Bukayo Saka tied down to a new long-term deal was also crucial for the future. The Emirates club have managed to add more dynamism to their midfield which will be critical towards beating the stronger teams in the league.
Arsenal Team Needs Neglected:
One move that could have benefitted the Gunners further would have been bringing in a creative midfielder. Though the club has Mesut Ozil, he doesn’t seem to fit into Mikel Arteta’s plans.
Apart from this, not being able to sell a few of the excess, surplus players on the squad will be on the club’s mind. Players such as Sokratis and Sead Kolasinac were close to leaving, but ultimately remained at the Emirates.
Synopsis:
The signing of Partey alone has made this a great transfer window for Arsenal. Taking care of the midfield and defence were the top priorities and they have managed to do both. For now, fans can be excited to see their team make a run for the Champions League spots. The Gunners have already won one piece of silverware this season and there’s no reason to believe they can’t add to that.
Grade: B+
Transfer window report cards: Everton Chelsea City Southampton Tottenham Liverpool UnitedPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind