Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Arsenal returns to Premier League action as they host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. Given who’s available and who is not, let’s take a look at the line up manager Mikel Arteta could go with in this game.
Recent results have not gone their way domestically and that needs to change soon. Sunday will be a tough game so it will be interesting to see which players take the pitch.
The hosts are likely to go with a 4-2-3-1 formation as it gives them more numbers in the middle of the pitch. Bernd Leno will be back as the starting goalkeeper. The defence will be completely changed from the one that defeated Molde on Thursday.
Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney will be back in the team. They will be coming in place of Cedric, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
Bellerin and Tierney will be crucial in stretching the Wolves defence and providing the Gunners with some width.
With Thomas Partey unlikely to play and Mohamed Elneny out with COVID, the responsibility of the midfield will be given to Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos.
These two will have a challenge on their hands as they will come up against a strong Wolves side. But if they are able to protect the defence and connect the midfield with attack, a win becomes a possibility for the Gunners.
Ahead of them, there will be some changes being made. Bukayo Saka is available for this game and that should see him start on the right flank.
Reiss Nelson has been in good form and will be looking to make an appearance in the absence of Nicolas Pepe. Joe Willock will play a more advanced role this time, similar to the one he played against Leeds.
Captain and primary goal scoring threat Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will start as the centre forward. Getting the three points on Sunday is important for Arsenal but is going to be tough.
Wolves like to play in a particular way and they will be looking for ways to impose this style on the Gunners. If the hosts can find their rhythm, a win becomes more of a possibility.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Wolves (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Pierre-Emerick AubameyangPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
NOT THE BEST STARTING ELEVEN