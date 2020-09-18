Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction against West Ham United

Arsenal take on West Ham United on the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Fulham last week. So, given the latest team news surrounding the club, how will they line up?
The Premier League season-opener went just the way they would have liked. Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, new signing Gabriel and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave them a comfortable win over their London rivals. On Saturday, they will be taking on another London club in West Ham.
In goal, Bernd Leno will continue to take his place as the first-choice keeper. Given that manager Mikel Arteta is highly likely to continue with his 3-4-3 formation, we will be seeing three centre backs. David Luiz remains a doubt for the game, having suffered a neck injury so he might not be ready in time for the match.
As a result of that, Arteta is likely to continue with the same set of defenders that took on Fulham. These will be Rob Holding, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney.
In the centre of the pitch, we could see one change with Dani Ceballos coming in for Mohamed Elneny. The Egyptian did well at Craven Cottage, but the on-loan Spaniard is more likely to partner with Granit Xhaka in midfield.
Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles were the two wing-backs last week but this time there could be a change. Versatile youngster Bukayo Saka will most likely take the place of Maitland-Niles giving the Gunners an edge in attack.
In the attack we could also see a change with Willian making way for Nicolas Pepe. The Brazilian had an excellent Arsenal debut as he contributed three assists and was causing the Fulham defence all sorts of problems. But Pepe should be getting the nod ahead of him.
Partnering the winger will be the familiar duo of Lacazette and Aubameyang. Both got goals against Fulham and will be full of confidence especially the captain who recently signed a contract extension.
The Gunners will want to keep the momentum going and put pressure on their competitors. This game is a great opportunity to get another three points.
Arsenal FC Predicted Starting Lineup vs West Ham United 3-4-3:
Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Hector Bellerin, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie NketiahPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind