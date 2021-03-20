Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United

Arsenal will be taking on fellow London side West Ham on Sunday in the Premier League. Given the latest team news, what kind of changes will mananger Mikel Arteta be making to his team in this one?
The North London club lost on Thursday, but still won the tie and ths advanced to the quarterfinals of the Europa League. That will give them some confidence, which they will certainly need, against a team that looks quite strong this season.
David Moyes has had a great impact on the Hammers since his arrival and they sit near the Champions League spots at the moment.
That fact alone is an indication that Sunday’s game is not going to be easy.
Arteta will have the Gunners line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation that will have Bernd Leno in goal. There is likely to be only one change made to the defence and that will see Cedric come into the team. He will replace Hector Bellerin and start as the right back with Kieran Tierney starting on the left.
In the centre of defence, the pair of David Luiz and Gabriel will keep their starting places.
The midfield will certainly see a change that will have Mohamed Elneny drop to the bench. In his place, it will be Thomas Partey who will be partnering Granit Xhaka. These two make a brilliant duo and will be needed to counter the attacking threat that the hosts possess.
There are doubts over the fitness of both Willian and Bukayo Saka and that makes the selection process a bit easier for Arteta (a man who could find on the hot seat soon). Nicolas Pepe will start on the right wing with Englishman Emile Smith-Rowe on the left. In the central attacking role, Martin Odegaard will come in place of Dani Ceballos and the Norwegian has looked very impressive recently.
Arsenal will have captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the line again and will want to make up for the missed chances on Thursday.
The Gunners are capable of getting a win, but it is not going to be easy as the Hammers are a solid team. If the visitors are defensively switched on at all times, a victory is possible.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against West Ham United (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Cedric, David Luiz, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick AubameyangPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Arsenal should start picking up points week in and out. They should be a bit of consistency. we need to end de league strong.
Arsenal need to grab all the three points in this game and,they should ensure consistency of wins in these remaining matches.