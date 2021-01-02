Arsenal FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs West Brom

Arsenal look to make it three wins in a row as they take on West Brom on Saturday. Will Mikel Arteta be making any changes from the team that he fielded last time out?
The North London club have finally found some footing in the Premier League after a prolonged run of disastrous results. If they can beat the Baggies, it will give them a boost towards continuing the long and arduous climb up the table.
The team fitness situation is starting to look a lot better now, but the North Londoners will still be without centre back Gabriel. There are also doubts as to whether Thomas Partey, Willian and David Luiz will play a part in this game.
One bit of good news is that Bukayo Saka is expected to be fit and available. Given how successful the 4-2-3-1 formation has been, we are likely going to see it again.
Bernd Leno will be in goal and the full backs will be Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney.
Due to the current squad situation, we will continue to see Rob Holding and Pablo Mari take to the pitch again for this match.
There aren’t going to be any changes to the midfield pivot, given how Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos work well together. The latter hasn’t really hit the heights of last season, but can still always be a threat with his skill on the ball.
Ahead of them, it is likely to be another start for Emile Smith-Rowe, who has added a new dimension to the Gunners. His quick thinking and confidence on the ball helps the team construct attacks at a quicker pace, which helps to find the easiest way to get past the defence.
On the wings, it will be Nicolas Pepe on the right and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the left. The captain has had great success coming in from the wing and will look to do the same here.
This opens up the central striking spot for Alexandre Lacazette, and the Frenchman will be looking to add to his goal tally. He has looked in much better form in the last month or so and that is good news for Arsenal. Another three points against West Brom and things will start to look much better for the Gunners.
Arsenal Predicted Starting XI Against West Brom(4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette
