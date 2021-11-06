Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Watford

The Emirates should be jumping this weekend as Arsenal look for their 10th straight undefeated result against a Watford side that has already changed managers once this season. The Gunners have an incredible record against the Hornets.
They have won 11 of their last 14 meetings with Watford and have never failed to score in any meeting of the two sides in the Premier League. On the other side of the coin, Watford is looking for consecutive Premier League away victories for the first time since 2017.
In what is a really bizarre stat – Watford’s last five away victories in the EPL have come under the guidance of 5 different managers.
Arsenal vs Watford FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 7 November Sunday
Arsenal Team News: go here
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (DDWWW) Watford (DLLWL)
That’s enough of the stat-attack – let’s get down to business and have a look at how the Gunners might lineup for this one.
Aaron Ramsdale will be the custodian between the posts for Mikel Arteta’s side. The young Englishman has made a mockery of the doubters who suggested he wasn’t good enough to play for Arsenal.
Incredibly he has more clean sheets (5) for the Gunners than he has goals conceded (4).
On the right side of the defense in the full-back position will be Japanese International Takehiro Tomiyasu. He has become a mainstay since signing in the summer and I’d be surprised if he doesn’t start here. On the opposite flank in the left-back position will likely be Nuno Tavares.
The 21-year-old Portuguese has barely put a foot wrong and his main competition (Kieran Tierney) is unlikely to feature. The center of defense will be Ben White and Gabriel. The two are building a formidable partnership and I don’t see any reason to interrupt their developing partnership.
In the middle of the park, Albert Sambi-Lokonga and Thomas Partey will line up in the central midfield positions. Thomas Partey has been tremendous now that he has put his injury worries behind him and Lokonga is surely in the discussion for one of the signings of the season at the Emirates.
They will be flanked by Emile Smith-Rowe on the left and Bakaryu Saka on the right.
Up front we will see Alexandre Lacazette play just off of a rejuvenated captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gunners captain has been back to his old goal-scoring ways and that is a huge boost for Arsenal.
I’d be surprised if Arsenal doesn’t extend their undefeated streak here. To be honest I’d be surprised if they don’t defeat Watford.
Claudio Ranieri's return to the Emirates will not be a happy one for him.
