Arsenal Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal will look to continue their recent good run of form in the Premier League when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday. Can we expect a lot of changes to the team, as compared to the side that played Manchester United to a goalless draw on the weekend, from manager Mikel Arteta?
The Gunners took a point against United over the weekend and they’ll be confident ahead of their trip to the Molineux. Wolves, on the other hand, will look to complete their first league double over the Emirates club after having already won the reverse fixture.
There were three notable absentees on Saturday, and it is doubtful as to whether any of them will play a part on Tuesday. Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney did not play against United, as a precaution, and it remains to be seen if they come back in midweek.
Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might not be available after he had taken some time off due to his mother’s health. One bit of good news is that striker Alexandre Lacazette is fine, and doing well, after having suffered an injury at the end of the United game.
The North Londoners will continue in their 4-2-3-1 formation here, but there will be some changes, given how quick the fixtures keep coming. Bernd Leno will keep his place in goal, where the German has been in sensational form.
Hector Bellerin will play as the right back, and it is expected that Tierney will start on the left. As for the centre backs, David Luiz will be given a rest and his countryman Gabriel will be brought in to partner Rob Holding.
In midfield, it is likely that Thomas Partey will be rested for the trip. He looked a bit tired against United and we will see a new combination in central midfield. Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny are the most likely options, but there is a chance that Dani Ceballos will play as well.
Saka. who wasn’t included at the weekend, could be back for this game as he takes his place on the right. And it will be a first start for new signing Martin Odegaard, which will allow Emile Smith-Rowe to get a breather. Nicolas Pepe has been in great form recently and he will start on the left wing.
Given the doubt over Aubameyang, it is likely that we will see Lacazette continue as the centre forward for Arsenal. Wolves away is never an easy game and that will be the case again on Tuesday. One thing the Gunners have going for them is their confidence and in their current form, a win remains a strong possibility.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Wolves (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka. Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette
i wouldn’t like to see Dan Cebbalos in this game.
Smith should no’t be left out
i am happy to see saka play
As long as Villain is kept out, I am happy. Nketiah and Joe Willock, AInsley Niles should be given time.