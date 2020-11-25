Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Molde (Europa League)

Arsenal now turn their focus to the Europa League as they face Norwegian side Molde on Thursday. What sort of starting eleven will Mikel Arteta come up with in this one?
In Europe, the Gunners have been perfect so far getting three wins from three on the trot. Given what we know of the team news, what changes will be made from Sunday’s at Leeds United?
In goal, we are likely to see a change with Bernd Leno being given a rest. Alex Runarsson should be back in the team as they line up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation. Cedric Soares will come in place of Hector Bellerin.
On the opposite flank, Kieran Tierney is likely to start given that Sead Kolasinac is out due to COVID. Among the centre backs, Gabriel will be given a rest. Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi should likely be starting the game.
In the midfield, there will surely be some changes but it remains to be seen if Thomas Partey will be available for the game. Mohamed Elneny is out due to COVID, while Dani Ceballos could be rested for this one. Ainsley Maitland-Niles will partner Granit Xhaka in the centre of the pitch.
Ahead of them there will be a lot of pace and trickery. Reiss Nelson had a nice cameo against Leeds and will want to build on that. He will be starting on the left flank. Though he got sent off at the weekend, Nicolas Pepe is likely to be given another chance to show what he’s got.
He has been in good form in Europe and will want to makeup for his error and the central attacking midfielder’s job will be entrusted to Joe Willock once again.
Up front, Eddie Nketiah will certainly be back leading the line for the Gunners. For Arsenal, getting the win is important as they can virtually seal a place in the next round. After Sunday’s match, a win in Norway would be a nice way to get back to form.
Arteta has the players to get the job done and will be looking forward another win in Europe.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Molde (4-2-3-1):
Alex Runarsson, Cedric, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah
