Arsenal will look to keep the momentum going when they take on Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday after scoring three consecutive Premier League wins. The North London club kept themselves in the hunt for a Champions League spot with a crucial win over Wolves on the weekend.
They are now six points behind Manchester United and have to beat Leicester to keep up with them. Mikel Arteta will be feeling confident after his players pulled off an impressive display at Molineux. Going into this game, he will be hoping for more of the same and this is how the Gunners might line up against Leicester City.
Emiliano Martinez will continue his presence between the sticks as Bernd Leno is still out with injury.
Arteta is expected to continue with his 3-4-3 formation and these spots will be filled by Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz with the third spot going to Rob Holding who will return to the starting eleven.
Sead Kolasinac played there against Wolves but it was clear that it wasn’t his usual position. Holding is a proper center-back who will be needed to counter the threat of Leicester.
As for the midfield, we will see two wing-backs. On the right-hand side, given the fact that Cedric started at Wolves, we should be seeing the return of Hector Bellerin.
There is a chance that Ainsley Maitland-Niles gets a chance after impressing at the weekend. In the middle, it should be the usual combination of Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka. It will not be a surprise if Joe Willock gets a start after impressing off the bench.
With Nicolas Pepe back and available, he should be starting on the right-wing. In the middle, Alexandre Lacazette should be replacing Eddie Nketiah though the striker had a good game last time around.
Rounding out the attack will be captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who will take up his usual spot on the left-wing.
The transition from defence to attack will be crucial if the Gunners are to emerge winners on Tuesday. And having a trio as dynamic as this will go a long way in achieving that.
Arsenal FC Predicted Starting Lineup 3-4-3: Emiliano Martinez, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick AubameyangPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind