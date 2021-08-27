Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

Arsenal finally got their first win of the season on Wednesday when they comprehensively beat West Bromwich Albion 6-0 in the EFL Cup. They face a completely different challenge on Saturday when they visit Manchester City. What kind of team will Mikel Arteta choose for this game?
After a tough opening two league games, the Gunners were able to finally click and play the way that we have seen in the past. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang getting a hat trick, it bodes well for this game.
Manchester City vs Arsenal FYIs
Kick-off time: 12.30PM GMT, 28 August Saturday
Starting XI Prediction: Man City Arsenal
Form Guide (All Competitions): Manchester City (WWLLW) Arsenal (LLLLW)
Arteta is likely to continue with the 4-2-3-1 formation as it gives them some stability. Bernd Leno should be back in goal after Aaron Ramsdale had his debut during the week.
With Ben White possibly coming back, the Englishman will start in the centre of defence along with Rob Holding. As for the full-backs Calum Chambers is expected to start on the right with Kieran Tierney on the left.
The continued absence of Thomas Partey will see Albert Lokonga start as a central midfielder. The Belgian looked good against Chelsea and his passing will be crucial for the Gunners’ chances. Along with him will be the experienced Granit Xhaka.
Martin Odegaard should be starting as the attacking midfielder following an impressive outing against the Baggies. The Norwegian will have Emile Smith Rowe on the left and Nicolas Pepe on the right.
With Bukayo Saka a doubt for the game, it makes sense to start the Ivorian.
As for the centre forward, it will without a doubt be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is back among the goals. Creating chances for the striker is needed if Arsenal are to get anything from this match.
Manchester City are a tough team to beat but buoyed by Wednesday’s result, the Gunners will feel they can get something on Saturday.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI vs Manchester City (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Ben White, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Albert Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
