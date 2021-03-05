Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC

Arsenal will be travelling to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. Given the current team news situation, let’s take a look at what changes Arsenal will be making to their team.
The Gunners got an important win last week as they beat the f0rmidable Leicester City. Winning a game like that despite going a goal down is certainly a confidence booster.
It will not be easy against Burnley as they are known for their defensive prowess. But with the form of some of the North Londoners, it could be another win for Mikel Arteta.
What kind of changes will the Spaniard make from last week’s match?
They will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Bernd Leno in goal. Given how well the defence worked at Leicester, Arteta will not want to make any changes to it.
This will see Cedric and Kieran Tierney start as the full backs. And as for the centre backs, it will once again be David Luiz and Pablo Mari. Burnley can be dangerous from set pieces so that is one thing the defence should be wary about.
In the centre of midfield, we are likely to see the return of Thomas Partey to the starting eleven. He will be replacing Mohamed Elneny and will partner Granit Xhaka. The Ghanaian is back from an injury and he adds so much quality to the midfield.
One change that could be enforced is that of Emile Smith-Rowe. The Englishman had to be substituted last week and, in all probability, will not be a part of this match. In his place, it will be the Norwegian Martin Odegaard starting as the central attacking midfielder. Given his great form, Nicolas Pepe will start once again, this time on the left wing. On the right, it will be Bukayo Saka.
Arsenal will have their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the line with Alexandre Lacazette dropping to the bench. The Gabonese forward is back among the goals and will be looking add more at Turf Moor.
If the Gunners start moving the ball like they can, it will make it difficult for Burnley to contain them. We should be seeing another win for the Gunners.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Burnley (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Cedric, David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
