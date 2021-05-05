Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Villarreal (Europa League Semis)

Arsenal face a herculean task if they hope to reach the Europa League final when they host Villarreal on Thursday night. Given the importance of this game, how will Mikel Arteta be approaching it with his team selection?
Being 2-1 down is not the ideal way to enter a second leg. However, the North London club did manage to get a priceless away goal and that has the potential to be a decisive factor. But as we saw last week, the Spanish side are always capable of breaking through the Gunners’ defence.
Arteta will be happy with the way his team bounced back at the weekend, with a comfortable win over Newcastle United. If his team can replicate that same level of play against the Yellow Submarines, the Spaniard can start devising plans for the final.
Arsenal vs Villarreal FYIs
Kick-off Time: 8:00 PM, 6 May (Thursday)
Arsenal Team News: go here
Form Guide Europa League: Arsenal (WLDWL) Villarreal (WWWWW)
The Gunners’ set up will be in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Bernd Leno coming back in goal. There will be a couple of changes to the defence. Hector Bellerin will make way for Calum Chambers and it remains to be seen whether Kieran Tierney gets fit in time to start. It could very well be Granit Xhaka starting as the left back. Rob Holding is the other change, coming in to partner Gabriel.
With Dani Ceballos suspended for the second leg, it gives Mohamed Elneny the opportunity to start the game. The Egyptian will partner Thomas Partey and the duo will need to produce their best to give the hosts a chance of winning the tie.
We can expect to see more changes in attack with Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Willian all dropping to the bench. In their place, it will be the electrifying trio of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe and Nicolas Pepe. If these three get going, Villarreal will have a real task on their hands in keeping the hosts quiet.
Arsenal will have their captain leading the line and hope that he can repeat his goal scoring heroics from the weekend. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will have a huge responsibility on his shoulders as he has to showcase his finishing skills.
Without this, it will be another game to forget for the Gunners. Whether the hosts advance to the final or not, will depend on how well the attack does.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Villarreal (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick AubameyangPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
I Wnt Arsenal Win Tommorow,
play mari and holding in defence, bring xhaka to partner partey and soares at left back please.odegaard should start ahead of pepe