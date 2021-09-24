Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal won their third consecutive match of the season after beating Wimbledon 3-0 in the EFL Cup in midweek. Now, they have one of their biggest rivals to deal with, if not their biggest rival of all, on Sunday as they get ready to host Tottenham.
Both teams have had contrasting fortunes since the end of the international break and this result could have a huge bearing on how each club progresses along this season. Given the importance of this clash, how will Mikel Arteta respond with his team selection?
Arsenal vs Tottenham FYIs:
Premier League Watch Party/Book Signing: Come join The Sports Bank Founder, Paul M. Banks, at Fado in Chicago for the North London Derby on Sunday. He’ll be signing copies of his new book Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America.
Kick-off time: 4:30 PM GMT, 26 September Sunday
Starting XI Prediction: Arsenal Tottenham
Weekly Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Team News: Arsenal Tottenham
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (WLWWW) Tottenham (WLDLW)
Aaron Ramsdale should be back in the starting line-up after being chosen for the last two Premier League games. The defence will likely have no changes from the Burnley game.
Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney will start as full-backs and each of them will have a different role to play. In the centre of defence, Arteta will likely go with the combination of Ben White and Gabriel, as it is the pairing that seems to work best.
Granit Xhaka is available to play after completing his three-match suspension and he’s sure to come into the starting XI. Along with him, you’ll have the colossal presence of Thomas Partey.
Though the Ghanaian played on Wednesday, he will surely start due to the quality he brings to the team.
Arteta has set up the team in a 4-3-3 for the past two games but that will surely change when they take on Spurs. In the 4-2-3-1 setup, Martin Odegaard will start as the attacking midfielder. On the wings, Bukayo Saka should be on the right, where the Englishman appears to be more comfortable. And on the left, it is going to be the presence of Nicolas Pepe.
As the striker, Arsenal will have their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the line. The Gabonese has a good record against Tottenham and he will be hoping to find the back of the net.
If the Gunners can be solid defensively and take their chances, it could be another win in the league.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI vs Tottenham (4-2-3-1):
Aaron Ramsdale: Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe; Pierre-Emerick AubameyangFollow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind