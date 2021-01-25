Arsenal Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton

Arsenal will look to get over the disappointment of exiting the FA Cup as they once again take on Southampton on Tuesday. How will Mikel Arteta react to the defeat and respond with his team selection in this one?
The North London club crashed out of the world’s oldest domestic football competition in the fourth round at the hands of the Saints on the weekend. Now they have a chance to make amends for that defeat as they take on the same team in the Premier League competition.
One bit of good news is that Dani Ceballos might be available for selection again. This offers the manager some options in midfield. One player who is still out with an injury is Pablo Mari. Another potential absentee is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is dealing with a personal issue.
With Bernd Leno in goal, the Gunners will line up in what is becoming their favourite formation, the 4-2-3-1. Hector Bellerin will continue as the right back and it will be Kieran Tierney on the left this time around. Gabriel will keep his place in the centre of defence despite the own goal on Saturday.
He will line-up alongside Rob Holding. Thomas Partey, who was on the bench for the Cup game, will surely be starting this game.
The choice for his partner will be between Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka. Given how many games the Swiss midfielder has played, it is likely that the Spaniard gets a chance. This will give the visitors a new dimension in midfield that will hopefully work in their favour.
The players ahead of the central trio will see at least two changes being made. Both Willian and Nicolas Pepe will drop to the bench with Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka coming back into the team.
The potential absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang means that Gabriel Martinelli will get another chance to impress on the left wing.
As for the position of the centre forward, Arsenal would probably go with Alexandre Lacazette. He has been in great form recently and will be the key that can unlock the hosts’ defence. The Gunners need to respond in a positive manner right now so they don’t lose the momentum that they have built up in the last few weeks.
Predicted Arsenal Starting Xi Against Southampton (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette
This is the best line up, creative players in the park. Mari deserve it…he must forget about the likes of Elneny and Chaka for now
That is excellent line up to destroy Southampton this round