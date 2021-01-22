Arsenal FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton

Arsenal will be in fourth round FA Cup action as they take on Premier League rivals Southampton on Saturday. Will Mikel Arteta be making any changes to the team that beat Newcastle United in midweek?
The current holders of the Cup will have a real challenge on their hands when they take on a formidable Saints team on the weekend. Lets take a look at the team news.
Pablo Mari is unlikely to feature as he is still recovering from injury. Another player who is a doubt for this clash is Dani Ceballos, who is suffering from tightness in his calf.
We are going to see the Gunners line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Bernd Leno in goal. Hector Bellerin will return to take his place at right back after being rested against Newcastle. It will be Kieran Tierney on the other flank.
Brazilian Gabriel will be back in action and will be partnered by either Rob Holding or Shkodran Mustafi. It is great for the Emirates club to have Gabriel back in the team as the defender has been one of the most impressive performers.
Thomas Partey who started the game against Newcastle will once again take to the field on Saturday and the midfielder will be partnered with Granit Xhaka.
They will have to be at their best given how dangerous Southampton have been.
Bukayo Saka who has been in terrific form will be given a rest. In his place, it will be Gabriel Martinelli coming in. Another player who will be playing is Nicolas Pepe and the winger will have a point to prove.
Emile Smith-Rowe will start as the attacking midfielder and Arteta will hope the youngster will continue his impressive form.
It will be interesting to see who among Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah will lead the attack. But given the magnitude of the fixture, Arteta might prefer to go with the Gabonese striker.
The Gunners will not find a win easy to come by but if they can move the ball quickly and create chances, anything can happen.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Southampton (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
