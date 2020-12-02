Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Rapid Wien

Arsenal will be at home to Rapid Wien in the Europa League on Thursday. Given the team news, what kind of squad will Mikel Arteta pick for this game?
The Gunners had a disappointing outing in the Premier League on Sunday as they lost to Wolves. Now they will be looking to bounce back and continue their great form in Europe. Having already qualified for the next round, they will look to qualify at the top of the group.
There will be a lot of changes for Thursday and it is likely that the manager goes with the 4-4-2 formation that worked wonders against Molde. In goal, Alex Runarsson will come in place of Bernd Leno. Cedric, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding and Ainsley Maitland-Niles will come into the side.
Hector Bellerin, David Luiz and Kieran Tierney will be given a day off. The return of Mohamed Elneny to the first team is a boost for the North London club, as the midfielder was in impressive form before getting diagnosed with COVID.
He will be partnered with Joe Willock in the centre of the pitch. With Thomas Partey still out with injury, both Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka will start on the bench.
On the wings it will be the dynamic duo of Nicolas Pepe and Reiss Nelson. The Ivorian was in sensational form last week and was instrumental in beating Molde.
Nelson too will be looking to further impress the boss with another solid showing.
Up front, Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette will be given the nod once again. This combination worked well last time and they will be tasked with providing the breakthrough this time as well. If they can click with the wingers, it gives the Emirates club a good shot at victory.
Despite their patchy form domestically, Arteta will be confident in his players that they can get the job done here.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Rapid Wien (4-4-2):
Alex Runarsson, Cedric, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie NketiahPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind