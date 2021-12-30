Arsenal FC vs Manchester City: Starting XI Predictions

Arsenal will play host to Manchester City on New Year’s Day. It’s a clash of the two sides currently in the hottest form in the entire league. It’s the perfect way to start 2022, as both sides have outstanding records in their first game of the year, meaning that this promises to be a real showstopper.
Arsenal has lost just once in their last 10 games in the New Year round of the Premier League. Their one defeat came in 2015, when they fell to Southampton 2-0. The loss came while Arsene Wenger was still in the dugout; which now seems like a lifetime ago.
Arsenal vs Manchester City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 12.30 PM GMT, 1st January 2022
Team News: Manchester City Arsenal
Starting XI Predictions: go here
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (WWWW*) Man City (WWWWW)
Manchester City has a similarly tremendous recent record in their first game of the new year. They have recorded victories in seven of their last eight matches to ring in the New Year, with their solitary loss being a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland in 2011/12. That loss didn’t seem to hurt them too much, as they went on to win the title that year.
Let’s gaze into the crystal ball and see how the sides will line up in this one.
At either end of the pitch will be two world-class goalkeepers. One is Ederson; the Man City gloveman who is the best in the world right now. The Arsenal goal will feature Aaron Ramsdale.
He is a future England number one with the world at his feet right now.
The two back fours are likely to be a little mixed and matched considering the fixture congestion and COVID situations.
For Man City, I think Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko will feature at full-back, with Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake playing centrally. Aymeric Laporte gets a well-deserved rest for the Citizens.
For the Gunners, I am going to be optimistic and predict Takehiro Tomiyasu to return from his COVID hiatus at right full-back. On the left, Kieran Tierney continues to keep Nuno Tavares out of the starting lineup. Ben White and Gabriel will line up as the center-backs.
Both sides employ a midfield three with subtle differences. The Sky Blues employ only one defensive midfielder. I think this match will herald the return of Rodri in this position.
Ahead of him will be Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne.
Arsenal uses two defensive mids and I predict them to be Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka. Ahead of them will be Martin Odegaard as the most attacking of the Gunners’ midfield three.
In attack for the Citizens, Phil Foden will be the focal point, playing a false nine. He will have Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling on either side of him after City rested them for the Brentford match.
The Arsenal front line will feature Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings.
The youthful duo will flank veteran Alexandre Lacazette, who has flourished in the absence of former captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.
There is only one winner here. Manchester City is a level above every other team in the Premier League and they will chalk up another three points on their way to yet another Premier League title.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind