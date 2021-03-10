Arsenal Predicted Starting XI vs Olympiacos (Europa League)

Arsenal will be back in Europa League action as they travel to Greece to take on Olympiacos on Thursday. The North London club had a disappointing game at the weekend as they could only get a draw against Burnley. They will need to do better in this Round of 16 fixture as this presents their only hope of getting back to the Champions League.
The good news is that they have just one fitness concern for this game. Arteta will have the North Londoners line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Bernd Leno in goal. And in defence, we should be seeing one change, with Hector Bellerin coming in place of Calum Chambers.
The Spaniard will start as the right back with Kieran Tierney starting as the left back. As for the centre of defence, it will once again be the duo of Pablo Mari and David Luiz.
In midfield, the visitors have the luxury of starting Thomas Partey and that is what we will see. He will be along with Granit Xhaka who would want to atone for his error at the weekend. If these two can play well, it will give the Emirates club a good platform.
Ahead of them, the trio that will look to push the team towards a win will have one change. Willian will drop to the bench and Nicolas Pepe will come in place of him. The Ivorian will be along with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. They will look to create chances for the forward so that the Gunners can take back an away goal.
Leading the line for Arsenal will be captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He will be aware of the way the Gunners exited the competition last year and will want to push his team further. Olympiacos are a tough side to beat, but the Gunners can easily get a positive result to take back to London.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Olympiacos (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick AubameyangPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind