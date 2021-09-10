Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Norwich City

Arsenal certainly welcomed the international break after having lost their first three matches in the Premier League this season. Manager Mikel Arteta will be looking forward to a response from his team as they get ready to host Norwich City on Saturday.
Things look bleak for the Gunners at the moment as they sit in the very last place in the league table, and they still haven’t scored a single goal this season. They will be more confident when they face-off against the Canaries, but they must not take this match for granted.
Arsenal vs Norwich City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 11 September Saturday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (LLLWL) Norwich City (LLLWL)
Bernd Leno should be the one starting in goal as the north Londoners line up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation. Calum Chambers will start as the right-back with Kieran Tierney on the left.
In the centre of defence, Arteta will be happy to welcome back the duo of Ben White and Gabriel. Though it is the first time both of them will play together, they will be the preferred duo for the boss.
Another aspect of this game to look forward to is the return of Thomas Partey from injury. The Ghanaian will start as Granit Xhaka is suspended and Mohamed Elneny is injured. His partner will be the impressive Albert Sambi Lokonga who has been showing glimpses of his quality.
Ahead of the midfield duo will be the key to the north Londoners chances on Saturday. Martin Odegaard will start as the attacking midfielder and will look to find passes that can unlock the Norwich defence.
On the wings, the Gunners will have Nicolas Pepe on the right and Bukayo Saka on the left. These two need to use their speed and dribbling skills to threaten the visitors’ defence.
Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should once again lead the line as the lone centre forward. Unlike against Manchester City, the striker should expect to see a lot of the ball.
If Arsenal can get him on the end of a few chances, the hosts can finally get their first league win of the season.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI vs Norwich City (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
