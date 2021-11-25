Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Mikel Arteta will be demanding an immediate response to his side’s first loss in 10 matches last week when they face a Newcastle side in dead last of the English Premier League standings. The Emirates crowd will be demanding an immediate response also.
The historical stats bode well for the North London club and make for grim reading for the Geordies. Newcastle is the only side in the top four leagues of the English pyramid to have not registered a win yet this season.
They are on a run of form the likes that have not been seen at the club in almost 15 years. And to top it all off they have the leakiest defense in the Premier League and have failed to keep a clean sheet.
If the Gunners can’t take advantage of this Newcastle side, eyebrows will certainly be raised. Now let me dust off the old crystal ball and see if I can predict the starting XI for the Gunners.
Arsenal vs Newcastle FYIs:
Kick-off time: 12 30 PM GMT, 28 November Sunday
Arsenal Team News: go here
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (WWWWL) Newcastle (LDLDD)
I think goalkeeper is a lock these days for the Gunners. One of the shrewdest pieces of summer transfer business was obtaining the signature of Aaron Ramsdale and the young Englishman has not failed to impress.
It’s not often a goalkeeper walks away from a 4-0 defeat still receiving plaudits for the pundits, but that’s exactly what happened to Ramsdale. I have an inkling that he might be coming for Jordan Pickford’s England spot next.
Takehiro Tomiyasu will line up on the right-hand side of the defense. The Japanese international has been another symbol of shrewd business in the transfer market, as he has made this position his own this season.
At left-back, I would be surprised if Kieran Tierney doesn’t get a recall after the terrible performance from Nuno Tavares against Liverpool. If the Scotsman isn’t recalled here – you have to start to wonder about his future at the club.
Ben White and Gabriel will continue as the center-back pairing. If developed correctly this could be the Arsenal central defensive pairing for the next decade.
Despite a tough night at the office last week, I fully expect Thomas Partey adn Albert Sambi-Lokonga to continue as the defensive midfield pivot. They compliment each other beautifully and it would be harsh to drop either player after one poor performance.
Bakary Saka and Emile Smith Rowe will line up on the right and left wings respectively. The two England internationals can be a handful on their day, and against Newcastle this weekend I have a feeling it might just be their day.
In attack, I think Alexandre Lacazette will play just off of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. It is a proven partnership at this point and they should be good enough to get the job done against the Geordies. Martin Odegaard is unlucky to miss out, and I still think he is a viable option in the Lacazette role, but Mikel Arteta seemingly doesn’t at the moment and that is the opinion that matters.
Arsenal should return straight back to the winner’s list here with a comfortable win to send the home fans home happy.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind