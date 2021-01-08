Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle (FA Cup)

Arsenal will be hosting Premier League side Newcastle United on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup. Given what we know of the team news for this match, let’s take a look at what kind of starting XI we might expect from manager Mikel Arteta in this one.
The North London club comes into this game full of confidence as they are on a three-match winning streak. And as the defending champions in this tournament, they will want to start the competition off on the right note.
Given how well it has worked, they are likely to stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation. Bernd Leno will continue in goal as the defence undergoes some changes. Though Gabriel is available for selection, it remains to be seen whether he is picked.
The two centre backs will likely be Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers although David Luiz has a chance to start here as well. Both Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney are going to be rested with Cedric and Ainsley Maitland-Niles coming in for them.
One story to look out for, in the midfield, will be the return of Thomas Partey who has struggled with injuries since arriving from Atletico Madrid. He will most likely be starting in the centre of midfield and be partnered alongside Mohamed Elneny. This means that both Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka will be given some rest.
It is the attacking trio ahead of the central midfielders that has made the difference for the Gunners in the last three games. As impressive as Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe have been, they need a rest. This opens up the door for Nicolas Pepe, Joe Willock and Willian to be starting the game.
All three of them know that their place in the first XI is up for grabs and they will have a point to prove. If they can click and start combining with each other, Newcastle will find it very difficult to deal with them.
Given the strength of the opposition, Arteta will probably be going with his captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lead the line.
Arsenal will be hoping that this game will present an opportunity for him to get back in his groove. His movement is always going to be a problem for the opponents, and he’ll be one of the reasons why the Gunners will feel confident of getting a win here.
Arsenal Predicted Starting XI Against Newcastle United (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Cedric, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe, Joe Willock, Willian, Pierre-Emerick AubameyangPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
The only realistic chance of an achievement this year is the FA cup. So why rest a winning team? It only takes one defeat to be out of the cup. Whereas losing a league match causes only a setback. Willian, Pepe are not playing well at all. Why risk them in such an important game